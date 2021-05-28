Crossword for teabreak

ACROSS

1 Pedometer count

6 Adds to one’s blog

11 Vowelless order at a deli

14 In the loop

15 Label-making giant

16 Close to the ground

17 Seoul’s landmass (see letters 2-3, 10-11 and 14-15 in this answer)

20 Athletic award

21 Rowboat steerers

22 Electric ___ (shocking swimmers)

23 Choose

25 Praise may inflate them

28 Washington archipelago with a Spanish name (letters 3-4, 10-11 and 12-13)

35 UV-shielding initials

36 Wildlife rescue agcy.

37 Think highly of

38 Substitution for forgotten lyrics

40 Clawfoot ___

42 Way off?

43 Kenya neighbor

46 Speak hoarsely

49 Covert ___

50 Denver backdrop (letters 4-5, 6-7 and 12-13)

53 Fail to keep confidential

54 Curved trajectory

55 What liniment eases

58 Far-fetched, as a tale

61 Title above viscount

65 Vancouver’s province (letters 2-3, 8-9 and 14-15)

69 Affectedly shy

70 Sloughs off

71 Brewer that owns Olympia

72 Aromatherapist’s workplace

73 For this reason

74 Python or viper

DOWN

1 Drink served with sushi

2 Deuces

3 Wyatt of Dodge City

4 Hunt, in the wild

5 Aquatic expanse

6 Bear with a hard bed

7 Concluded

8 Karate instructor

9 Arm muscle, informally

10 Thesaurus suggestion: Abbr.

11 Sapphire’s color, often

12 Dangle lazily

13 Start of “Jabberwocky”

18 Still asleep

19 Seedy bagel type

24 Slumber party attire

26 Fed. management org.

27 Former

28 Wolfgang Puck restaurant

29 Insurer with quack-filled commercials

30 Stop hesitating

31 Tiny Pacific nation

32 Cynthia with a pair of Emmys

33 Faucet troubles

34 Tennis match divisions

35 Disparaging remark

39 Diminutive sock

41 Refuse to allow

44 Easter egg treatment

45 Org. for physicians

47 Bazaar unit

48 Predicted golf score

51 “Yeah, in that case …”

52 Frosty Marvel mutant

55 Kindergartners learn them

56 Field yield

57 “Howdy!”

59 “Thunderstruck” band

60 Go down in defeat

62 Palindromic disco-era band

63 Game of world domination

64 Not prompt

66 “More or less”

67 Pronoun for a hen

68 Delivery co. with brown vans

