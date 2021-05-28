Crossword for teabreak
Crossword
Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pedometer count
6 Adds to one’s blog
11 Vowelless order at a deli
14 In the loop
15 Label-making giant
16 Close to the ground
17 Seoul’s landmass (see letters 2-3, 10-11 and 14-15 in this answer)
20 Athletic award
21 Rowboat steerers
22 Electric ___ (shocking swimmers)
23 Choose
25 Praise may inflate them
28 Washington archipelago with a Spanish name (letters 3-4, 10-11 and 12-13)
35 UV-shielding initials
36 Wildlife rescue agcy.
37 Think highly of
38 Substitution for forgotten lyrics
40 Clawfoot ___
42 Way off?
43 Kenya neighbor
46 Speak hoarsely
49 Covert ___
50 Denver backdrop (letters 4-5, 6-7 and 12-13)
53 Fail to keep confidential
54 Curved trajectory
55 What liniment eases
58 Far-fetched, as a tale
61 Title above viscount
65 Vancouver’s province (letters 2-3, 8-9 and 14-15)
69 Affectedly shy
70 Sloughs off
71 Brewer that owns Olympia
72 Aromatherapist’s workplace
73 For this reason
74 Python or viper
DOWN
1 Drink served with sushi
2 Deuces
3 Wyatt of Dodge City
4 Hunt, in the wild
5 Aquatic expanse
6 Bear with a hard bed
7 Concluded
8 Karate instructor
9 Arm muscle, informally
10 Thesaurus suggestion: Abbr.
11 Sapphire’s color, often
12 Dangle lazily
13 Start of “Jabberwocky”
18 Still asleep
19 Seedy bagel type
24 Slumber party attire
26 Fed. management org.
27 Former
28 Wolfgang Puck restaurant
29 Insurer with quack-filled commercials
30 Stop hesitating
31 Tiny Pacific nation
32 Cynthia with a pair of Emmys
33 Faucet troubles
34 Tennis match divisions
35 Disparaging remark
39 Diminutive sock
41 Refuse to allow
44 Easter egg treatment
45 Org. for physicians
47 Bazaar unit
48 Predicted golf score
51 “Yeah, in that case …”
52 Frosty Marvel mutant
55 Kindergartners learn them
56 Field yield
57 “Howdy!”
59 “Thunderstruck” band
60 Go down in defeat
62 Palindromic disco-era band
63 Game of world domination
64 Not prompt
66 “More or less”
67 Pronoun for a hen
68 Delivery co. with brown vans
