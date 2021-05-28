CrosswordWorld News

ACROSS

  1 Pedometer count

  6 Adds to one’s blog

 11 Vowelless order at a deli

 14 In the loop

 15 Label-making giant

 16 Close to the ground

 17 Seoul’s landmass (see letters 2-3, 10-11 and 14-15 in this answer)

 20 Athletic award

 21 Rowboat steerers

 22 Electric ___ (shocking swimmers)

 23 Choose

 25 Praise may inflate them

 28 Washington archipelago with a Spanish name (letters 3-4, 10-11 and 12-13)

 35 UV-shielding initials

 36 Wildlife rescue agcy.

 37 Think highly of

 38 Substitution for forgotten lyrics

 40 Clawfoot ___

 42 Way off?

 43 Kenya neighbor

 46 Speak hoarsely

 49 Covert ___

 50 Denver backdrop (letters 4-5, 6-7 and 12-13)

 53 Fail to keep confidential

 54 Curved trajectory

 55 What liniment eases

 58 Far-fetched, as a tale

 61 Title above viscount

 65 Vancouver’s province (letters 2-3, 8-9 and 14-15)

 69 Affectedly shy

 70 Sloughs off

 71 Brewer that owns Olympia

 72 Aromatherapist’s workplace

 73 For this reason

 74 Python or viper

DOWN

  1 Drink served with sushi

  2 Deuces

  3 Wyatt of Dodge City

  4 Hunt, in the wild

  5 Aquatic expanse

  6 Bear with a hard bed

  7 Concluded

  8 Karate instructor

  9 Arm muscle, informally

 10 Thesaurus suggestion: Abbr.

 11 Sapphire’s color, often

 12 Dangle lazily

 13 Start of “Jabberwocky”

 18 Still asleep

 19 Seedy bagel type

 24 Slumber party attire

 26 Fed. management org.

 27 Former

 28 Wolfgang Puck restaurant

 29 Insurer with quack-filled commercials

 30 Stop hesitating

 31 Tiny Pacific nation

 32 Cynthia with a pair of Emmys

 33 Faucet troubles

 34 Tennis match divisions

 35 Disparaging remark

 39 Diminutive sock

 41 Refuse to allow

 44 Easter egg treatment

 45 Org. for physicians

 47 Bazaar unit

 48 Predicted golf score

 51 “Yeah, in that case …”

 52 Frosty Marvel mutant

 55 Kindergartners learn them

 56 Field yield

 57 “Howdy!”

 59 “Thunderstruck” band

 60 Go down in defeat

 62 Palindromic disco-era band

 63 Game of world domination

 64 Not prompt

 66 “More or less”

 67 Pronoun for a hen

 68 Delivery co. with brown vans

Solution


