Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Home run ball’s path

  4 Phonograph records

  9 Bold poker bet

 14 Word before “star” or “power”

 15 Tiptoe, maybe

 16 Smallest island nation

 17 ___ Taylor (fashion chain)

 18 Thumb’s alternate name?

 20 Fruit with a big bottom

 22 Angsty music genre

 23 Author Hemingway

 24 College logo on a car, for one

 26 Mop & ___

 27 Like a wallflower

 28 Make ready for a moon walk?

 32 Gillen of “Game of Thrones”

 33 Like a 41-Across

 37 Many a call requesting personal information

 38 Tough guy in films

 40 Start from scratch on

 41 Coin-operated communication device

 43 10-, 11- or 12-year-old

 44 Small spoiler in a certain film from abroad?

 47 More, in Barcelona

 50 MLB stat

 51 Fashion city west of Venice

 52 Andre of tennis fame

 54 Successful video game

 55 Letters before “Q+”

 58 Songs that don’t go on forever?

 61 Underground deposit

 62 101 course

 63 Say without thinking

 64 Above-water sign of a shark

 65 Once more

 66 Having some attitude

 67 Gave sustenance to

DOWN

  1 “Right now!”

  2 Russo of “Thor”

  3 When many maple leaf flags are waved

  4 Hours Ariz. doesn’t observe

  5 Ready to mate, as a cat

  6 Respectable

  7 Baja resort, for short

  8 Piece of slaloming gear

  9 Google’s mobile operating system

 10 Reclined

 11 Winter Olympics sleds

 12 From Cork, say

 13 Like some crunchy desserts

 19 It uses less cream than ice cream

 21 Overhauls

 25 Ohio’s Reds, on a scoreboard

 26 Chow

 28 (Holy cow!)

 29 Costa ___

 30 Marisa with an Oscar

 31 Swimmer with a large tusk

 34 Driving near a golf cart

 35 Biblical paradise

 36 “Stop that!”

 38 Margot who played Harley Quinn

 39 Voting against

 42 Author Zora Neale ___

 43 No. on a business card

 45 Cape Canaveral countdown term

 46 Soda bottle sizes

 47 Crime family

 48 Wine-making process

 49 Comet controller?

 53 Voice from Apple

 54 Dance you may do in a grass skirt

 56 Soft topping for a cracker

 57 Watch over

 59 “Conan” network

 60 Messy room, metaphorically

Solution


