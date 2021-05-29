Crossword for teabreak
ACROSS
1 Home run ball’s path
4 Phonograph records
9 Bold poker bet
14 Word before “star” or “power”
15 Tiptoe, maybe
16 Smallest island nation
17 ___ Taylor (fashion chain)
18 Thumb’s alternate name?
20 Fruit with a big bottom
22 Angsty music genre
23 Author Hemingway
24 College logo on a car, for one
26 Mop & ___
27 Like a wallflower
28 Make ready for a moon walk?
32 Gillen of “Game of Thrones”
33 Like a 41-Across
37 Many a call requesting personal information
38 Tough guy in films
40 Start from scratch on
41 Coin-operated communication device
43 10-, 11- or 12-year-old
44 Small spoiler in a certain film from abroad?
47 More, in Barcelona
50 MLB stat
51 Fashion city west of Venice
52 Andre of tennis fame
54 Successful video game
55 Letters before “Q+”
58 Songs that don’t go on forever?
61 Underground deposit
62 101 course
63 Say without thinking
64 Above-water sign of a shark
65 Once more
66 Having some attitude
67 Gave sustenance to
DOWN
1 “Right now!”
2 Russo of “Thor”
3 When many maple leaf flags are waved
4 Hours Ariz. doesn’t observe
5 Ready to mate, as a cat
6 Respectable
7 Baja resort, for short
8 Piece of slaloming gear
9 Google’s mobile operating system
10 Reclined
11 Winter Olympics sleds
12 From Cork, say
13 Like some crunchy desserts
19 It uses less cream than ice cream
21 Overhauls
25 Ohio’s Reds, on a scoreboard
26 Chow
28 (Holy cow!)
29 Costa ___
30 Marisa with an Oscar
31 Swimmer with a large tusk
34 Driving near a golf cart
35 Biblical paradise
36 “Stop that!”
38 Margot who played Harley Quinn
39 Voting against
42 Author Zora Neale ___
43 No. on a business card
45 Cape Canaveral countdown term
46 Soda bottle sizes
47 Crime family
48 Wine-making process
49 Comet controller?
53 Voice from Apple
54 Dance you may do in a grass skirt
56 Soft topping for a cracker
57 Watch over
59 “Conan” network
60 Messy room, metaphorically
