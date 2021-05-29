Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Home run ball’s path

4 Phonograph records

9 Bold poker bet

14 Word before “star” or “power”

15 Tiptoe, maybe

16 Smallest island nation

17 ___ Taylor (fashion chain)

18 Thumb’s alternate name?

20 Fruit with a big bottom

22 Angsty music genre

23 Author Hemingway

24 College logo on a car, for one

26 Mop & ___

27 Like a wallflower

28 Make ready for a moon walk?

32 Gillen of “Game of Thrones”

33 Like a 41-Across

37 Many a call requesting personal information

38 Tough guy in films

40 Start from scratch on

41 Coin-operated communication device

43 10-, 11- or 12-year-old

44 Small spoiler in a certain film from abroad?

47 More, in Barcelona

50 MLB stat

51 Fashion city west of Venice

52 Andre of tennis fame

54 Successful video game

55 Letters before “Q+”

58 Songs that don’t go on forever?

61 Underground deposit

62 101 course

63 Say without thinking

64 Above-water sign of a shark

65 Once more

66 Having some attitude

67 Gave sustenance to

DOWN

1 “Right now!”

2 Russo of “Thor”

3 When many maple leaf flags are waved

4 Hours Ariz. doesn’t observe

5 Ready to mate, as a cat

6 Respectable

7 Baja resort, for short

8 Piece of slaloming gear

9 Google’s mobile operating system

10 Reclined

11 Winter Olympics sleds

12 From Cork, say

13 Like some crunchy desserts

19 It uses less cream than ice cream

21 Overhauls

25 Ohio’s Reds, on a scoreboard

26 Chow

28 (Holy cow!)

29 Costa ___

30 Marisa with an Oscar

31 Swimmer with a large tusk

34 Driving near a golf cart

35 Biblical paradise

36 “Stop that!”

38 Margot who played Harley Quinn

39 Voting against

42 Author Zora Neale ___

43 No. on a business card

45 Cape Canaveral countdown term

46 Soda bottle sizes

47 Crime family

48 Wine-making process

49 Comet controller?

53 Voice from Apple

54 Dance you may do in a grass skirt

56 Soft topping for a cracker

57 Watch over

59 “Conan” network

60 Messy room, metaphorically

Solution