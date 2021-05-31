Crossword for teabreak
ACROSS
1 Lowest brass
5 Level, as a building
9 Nimble
14 Legendary, informally
15 Jai ___
16 Use some crayons
17 Military command that could also be used after … watching a certain “Nip/Tuck” episode?
19 Turnpike charges
20 The Deadly Sins and others
21 Apple in hand?
23 Made less harsh
24 … hitting the mute button?
28 Pigpen
29 “Othello” villain
32 Swarmed (with)
33 Decide, in court
35 Verdi opera commissioned by Egypt’s Isma’il Pasha
36 … jamming the production line?
39 Gator’s cousin
41 Epoxy and amber
42 Yearn (for)
45 Complete collections
46 Maple tree extract
49 … nearly completing Mr. Potato Head?
51 React to pain
53 It hangs around the dump
54 Become more equal
56 Satellite alternative
59 … seeing a broken mannequin?
61 Selma of “Legally Blonde”
62 Brings to court
63 Shed tears
64 Transmits
65 Camping shelter
66 Bart’s teacher
DOWN
1 Makes fun of
2 Lively
3 Diagnostic medical procedure
4 Like a four-degree angle
5 Rapid transit vehicle?
6 “Woe is me!”
7 2000s teen idol Efron
8 Barnyard song refrain
9 Play opener
10 Steals at the mall?
11 Under the weather
12 Chat room chuckle
13 Hosp. sections
18 Monotony
22 Shot ___ (track-and-field event)
24 First available
25 Intentionally exclude
26 Gave kibble to, say
27 Agcy. that approves COVID vaccines
30 Peak such as Mont Blanc
31 Military equipment
33 Not at all shaky
34 The Big Board of Wall St.
36 Ice cream holder
37 Big success
38 Solution
39 Guevara who was played by Benicio Del Toro
40 Beam of sunlight
43 Village leaders
44 Speed Wagon maker, once
46 Kept someone awake, maybe
47 Keen insight
48 Place to pamper a pooch
50 “Birches” poet Robert
52 Bowled over
54 First fruit’s locale?
55 Sweater ___
56 “NCIS” network
57 Pub offering
58 Forbid
60 Regret
Solution
