Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

1 Lowest brass

5 Level, as a building

9 Nimble

14 Legendary, informally

15 Jai ___

16 Use some crayons

17 Military command that could also be used after … watching a certain “Nip/Tuck” episode?

19 Turnpike charges

20 The Deadly Sins and others

21 Apple in hand?

23 Made less harsh

24 … hitting the mute button?

28 Pigpen

29 “Othello” villain

32 Swarmed (with)

33 Decide, in court

35 Verdi opera commissioned by Egypt’s Isma’il Pasha

36 … jamming the production line?

39 Gator’s cousin

41 Epoxy and amber

42 Yearn (for)

45 Complete collections

46 Maple tree extract

49 … nearly completing Mr. Potato Head?

51 React to pain

53 It hangs around the dump

54 Become more equal

56 Satellite alternative

59 … seeing a broken mannequin?

61 Selma of “Legally Blonde”

62 Brings to court

63 Shed tears

64 Transmits

65 Camping shelter

66 Bart’s teacher

DOWN

1 Makes fun of

2 Lively

3 Diagnostic medical procedure

4 Like a four-degree angle

5 Rapid transit vehicle?

6 “Woe is me!”

7 2000s teen idol Efron

8 Barnyard song refrain

9 Play opener

10 Steals at the mall?

11 Under the weather

12 Chat room chuckle

13 Hosp. sections

18 Monotony

22 Shot ___ (track-and-field event)

24 First available

25 Intentionally exclude

26 Gave kibble to, say

27 Agcy. that approves COVID vaccines

30 Peak such as Mont Blanc

31 Military equipment

33 Not at all shaky

34 The Big Board of Wall St.

36 Ice cream holder

37 Big success

38 Solution

39 Guevara who was played by Benicio Del Toro

40 Beam of sunlight

43 Village leaders

44 Speed Wagon maker, once

46 Kept someone awake, maybe

47 Keen insight

48 Place to pamper a pooch

50 “Birches” poet Robert

52 Bowled over

54 First fruit’s locale?

55 Sweater ___

56 “NCIS” network

57 Pub offering

58 Forbid

60 Regret

Solution