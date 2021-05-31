CrosswordWorld News

Crossword for teabreak

Crossword

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Lowest brass

  5 Level, as a building

  9 Nimble

 14 Legendary, informally

 15 Jai ___

 16 Use some crayons

 17 Military command that could also be used after … watching a certain “Nip/Tuck” episode?

 19 Turnpike charges

 20 The Deadly Sins and others

 21 Apple in hand?

 23 Made less harsh

 24 … hitting the mute button?

 28 Pigpen

 29 “Othello” villain

 32 Swarmed (with)

 33 Decide, in court

 35 Verdi opera commissioned by Egypt’s Isma’il Pasha

 36 … jamming the production line?

 39 Gator’s cousin

 41 Epoxy and amber

 42 Yearn (for)

 45 Complete collections

 46 Maple tree extract

 49 … nearly completing Mr. Potato Head?

 51 React to pain

 53 It hangs around the dump

 54 Become more equal

 56 Satellite alternative

 59 … seeing a broken mannequin?

 61 Selma of “Legally Blonde”

 62 Brings to court

 63 Shed tears

 64 Transmits

 65 Camping shelter

 66 Bart’s teacher

DOWN

  1 Makes fun of

  2 Lively

  3 Diagnostic medical procedure

  4 Like a four-degree angle

  5 Rapid transit vehicle?

  6 “Woe is me!”

  7 2000s teen idol Efron

  8 Barnyard song refrain

  9 Play opener

 10 Steals at the mall?

 11 Under the weather

 12 Chat room chuckle

 13 Hosp. sections

 18 Monotony

 22 Shot ___ (track-and-field event)

 24 First available

 25 Intentionally exclude

 26 Gave kibble to, say

 27 Agcy. that approves COVID vaccines

 30 Peak such as Mont Blanc

 31 Military equipment

 33 Not at all shaky

 34 The Big Board of Wall St.

 36 Ice cream holder

 37 Big success

 38 Solution

 39 Guevara who was played by Benicio Del Toro

 40 Beam of sunlight

 43 Village leaders

 44 Speed Wagon maker, once

 46 Kept someone awake, maybe

 47 Keen insight

 48 Place to pamper a pooch

 50 “Birches” poet Robert

 52 Bowled over

 54 First fruit’s locale?

 55 Sweater ___

 56 “NCIS” network

 57 Pub offering

 58 Forbid

 60 Regret

Solution


