*Say judgement will assist INEC focus on 2023 poll By Joseph Erunke ABUJA- CIVIL society groups, ethnic youth leaders as well as some election observer groups have applauded the judgement of the Supreme Court Friday morning which upheld the deregistration of the National Unity Party,NUP among other political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

Recall that the apex court on Friday delivered judgement exonerating the commission of any wrong doing in the deregistration which had courted it trouble with the leadership of the affected political parties.

Reacting to the Supreme Court action,the CSOs, ethnic youth leaders across the country and some election observer groups said it was a right step in the right direction.

Speaking on the judgment, the President of the Inter-Party Advisory Council,Dr. Leonard Nzenwa hailed the judgment, noting that it had ended all speculations trailing the deregistration.

According to him,”this will assist INEC to now focus on critical issues in preparation for delivering credible, free and fair 2023 general election.”

Also speaking, election observer groups, civil society organizations and the Council of Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders, were unanimous in their applause for the Supreme Court saying the judgment has sanitized the electoral space and that the judgment is a victory for democracy and an end to one man political parties.

They also called on the National Assembly to quickly amend the Constitution and Electoral Act to stop further registration of more political parties,saying the 18 remaining parties should be enough to satisfy all political tendencies in the country.

“The NUP had challenged their deregistration by INEC at the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal where they lost in both Courts and the Supreme Court has by affirming the concurrent finding of the lower courts upheld not only the powers of INEC to deregister political parties but also that the process and procedure for the deregistration of the 74 political parties was in compliance with extant laws.

With the judgement,the hopes of the 74 political parties deregistered by INEC for their failures to win any election after the 2019 general election has been permanently sealed.

Following the judgment of the Court delivered this morning that the deregistration of the National Unity Party (NUP) one of the 74 parties, was done in line with the laws and compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution and Electoral Act.

By upholding the deregistration of the NUP, the apex Court in a virtual judgment delivered by justice Mary Odili this Friday has sealed the fate of the remaining 73 parties ,many of whom have their appeals still pending in the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal.

