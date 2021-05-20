D-Ivy College A frontline co-educational private Day and Boarding School in Ota, Ogun State – D-Ivy College is offering a scholarship opportunity to Nigerian children of secondary school age.

The scholarship which has been in existence for over two decades was established by the founder of the school, Late Mr Oludotun Akintoye Ilo as a way of giving back to society and offering qualitative private education to Nigerian children who may otherwise not be able to afford a private education of its standard.

The Ilo Scholarship Foundation Scheme has helped Nigerian children who have been beneficiaries attain their educational goals and aspirations over the years.

READ ALSOTruck crushes three relatives to death in Ondo The school which was founded in 1998 runs the Ota and Lagos campuses with a Primary and Secondary campus at Ota and a Sixth Form College at Allen, Ikeja, Lagos.

D-Ivy Sixth Form College is reputed to be one of the very first and foremost Sixth Form Colleges in the country.

The school has the objective of providing Nigeria with a high level of well-rounded quality education comparable to what is available in the best schools in any part of the world.

Over the years, the school has succeeded in this objective by producing laureate students in Cambridge A levels, the gold standard through which several students have been able to gain admission into top universities in the United Kingdom(UK), United States of America (USA), Singapore and Nigeria.

The school boasts of several affiliations with reputable education bodies in and outside Nigeria including being an approved centre for the Cambridge International Examination.

According to the Admissions Team, interested Nigerians can access the scholarship through the institution’s website – www.d–ivycollege.com or by calling the school to schedule a date for the Entrance Examination.

Like this: Like Loading...