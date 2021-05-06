Following a clash between operatives of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and suspected cultists in the Owo, the headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, six persons have reportedly lost their lives.

The attack on the OPC members was said to have occurred at Idasen and Ijebu areas of the town.

PUNCH reports that the clash which took place, gravely affected members of the warring groups, with six of them losing their lives.

Speaking to the publication, an eyewitness said the incident paralysed social and business activities in the town as residents hurriedly closed their business centres and ran helter-skelter while the violence was going on.

While the real cause of the fight still remains sketchy at this time, the eyewitness added that the cultists attacked the OPC members to avenge the alleged killing of one of them.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said only two persons were killed and efforts were ongoing to restore calm in Owo.

“Our men and other security agents have been deployed in the town to restore normalcy. So, we are fully on the ground,” he stated. Also confirming the incident was the Ondo State Coordinator of the OPC, Mr Victor Egbeyemi. Egbeyemi said the clash would be resolved soon, stating, “We have been talking to our boys and the matter will be resolved.” The Chairman, Owo Local Government Council, Mr Olabade Adegbegi, said normalcy had returned to the town and warned troublemakers to steer clear of the area, adding that the government would deal ruthlessly with those causing crisis in the area.

