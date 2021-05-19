By Bashir Bello, KANO The Nigeria Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa Area Command on Wednesday says it has arrested a Turkey-bound passenger, Abubakar Saleh in possession of 54 different Automated Teller Machine, ATM while trying to board an Ethiopian flight to Turkey through the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA.

The Command Controller, Comptroller Suleiman Umar disclosed this while handing over the suspect and seized items to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Zonal Office in Kano.

Umar said the suspect is handed over to the antigraft agency for further investigations.

Also read: FEC okays N20.1bn contract for 9 Gun Boats, Customs equipment According to him, “the suspect, Abubakar Saleh was intercepted at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA on his way to Turkey through Addis Ababa in Ethiopia line.

“He was intercepted with 54 units of Automated Teller Machine, ATM and international passport,” he said.

The Controller, Comptroller Umar said the personnel of the Nigerian Customs service were committed in fishing perpetrators of such crimes saying no hiding place for the bad elements.

Responding, the EFCC Zonal Head, Faruk Dogon-Daji vowed that the commission will conduct a diligent and thorough investigation into the case to uncover whether there are other accomplices.

Dogon-Daji, however, recalled that a similar arrest by the command involving a Dubai-bound passenger, Sanusi Labaran with 5,342 Automated Teller Machine, ATM cards and handed over to it sometime in August 2020 led to the arrest of not fewer than 23 other persons.

Vanguard News Nigeria

