The Commonwealth Businesswomen Network (CWBN) Nigeria has come on board as the official partner of the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), which would be taking place the first week of June at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

An accredited organization focused on women’s empowerment and recognized by 54 governments across six continents, CBWN Nigeria is the CBWN National Leadership Ground Partner for the country. Boasting a strong oil, gas and energy membership forum and an even greater network in the wider CBWN worldwide network, it is pioneered by the 2013 charter of the Commonwealth.

Vice Chairman CBWN Nigeria, Ngozi Oyewole disclosed that the body, in partnership with Brevity Anderson, the UK based organizers of NIPS 2021, is championing greater women representation and participation at the upcoming summit. She went on to add that this will facilitate greater women empowerment, promotion of gender equality as well as provide a strong platform for women owned businesses to showcase their organization on an international stage. At this year’s event there would be a technical workshop and a day for women with the theme, “Energy, Technology, Power, Oil and Gas: A female approach to the future of hydrocarbons,” holding on Wednesday, 9th June 2021 from 9am till 4pm.

CBWN Nigeria Pavilion at NIPS 2021 is the platform for women in energy, technology, power, oil and gas to showcase their strengths and innovation of their businesses. Oyewole called on all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to leverage all benefits accruable in showcasing their businesses, objectives and successes.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...