Nigerian journalist, Jaafar Jaafar, whose news medium, Daily Nigerian, exposed the bribery video of Kano State governor, Abdulahi Ganduje, has fled the country to the United Kingdom over alleged threats to his life.

Jaafar told PremiumTimes he has relocated with his family and will not be returning to the country until the government can guarantee his safety and protect freedom of the press,” he said.

Jaafar’s ordeals started about a month after Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje revealed that those behind a video of him collecting bribe would be brought to shame.

In October 2018, Jaafar’s news medium, DailyNigerian published a video that showed Ganduje collecting money in dollars from a government contractor. In the video, the governor was seen collecting the dollars before rolling them into his white dress, called “babanriga,” in one of a series of questionable deals allegedly struck over a span of several months.

Despite the video, it did not stop Ganduje’s reelection in 2019.

Ganduje also stopped the state assembly from probing the video.

On a BBC Hausa programme, ‘Afada Acika’, the governor in March this year insisted the video was ‘cloned’ (manipulated).

“The video is fake and we are preparing to prove that. But I cannot preempt what we are doing with regard to that. I am assuring you this video is fake and all those that are behind it would be put to shame,” the governor said.

Jaafar has insisted the video is authentic and independent checks showed the original video was not doctored.

Infact at that time, he revealed in an interview that some agents of the government alerted him to be very careful about his movement and that of his family’s safety. So, in view of that, he became very careful and went into hiding for some time.

“It was until after the release of the video I came out from my hiding place. But despite coming out of my hiding place, I am still being very careful on where I go, my movement, my safety and security.”

However, last month, the Nigeria Police Force invited Jaafar for questioning. According to a letter signed by A.A Elleman, the head of the Inspector General of Police Monitoring unit, Ja’afar was accused of defaming the Inspector General of Police (IGP), though the letter did not state whether it is the present acting IGP, Usman Alkali, or his predecessor, Mohammed Adamu.

Jaafar said that there was never a time he mentioned either the former or present IGP in any of his stories. He also accused the police of trying to arrest him upon arrival in its office.