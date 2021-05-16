Having lost an appreciable number of their members to sting operations by a joint team of security, operatives including the Nigerian Army, Air Force and the Police, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) have begun the recruitment of able bodied men to swell up their rank.

In their most recent sting operation, the Joint Technical Intelligence Team had hunted down and killed about 11 members of IPOB and ESN.

The Street Journal had reported that the secessionists were killed during a gun battle with operatives who resisted their attempt to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

Four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action Rifles as well as a Berretta Pistol, charms and assorted ammunition were recovered while seven of their operational vehicles used for the attack were demobilised.

Not deterred, IPOB has now gone ahead to regroup by recruiting 500 ‘militants’ to replace their fallen members as well as in readiness for any attack on them by security operatives.

In an intelligence report received from the Nigerian Police headquarters, Abuja and sent to Irrua, Ekpoma, Ikpoba Hill, Ekiadolor Agenebode, Oba Market, Uromi, Igarra, Auchi, divisional police formations across Edo State, the report alerted men of the police force of the increase in membership strength of IPOB.

The report revealed that IPOB recently received 500 hundred members reportedly trained by British Southern Cameroon Resistance Forces, BSCRF.

The reports further stated that one justice Ude aka (General), Uchenna Emenike and other commanders of the group have instructed the newly trained IPOB combatants that the revenge of Ikonso‘s death should be the group’s top priority.

The report disclosed that IPOB has perfected plans to renew attacks of Fulani herdsmen, security convoys, politicians, Department of State Service, DSS personnel/formation within the two geo political zones anytime soon, adding that IPOB members have been directed to monitor notable hotels, airport routes and movement of VIPS for the planned attack.

To this end, top police officers in Owerri, Umuahia, Awka, Enugu, Abakaliki, Calabar, Uyo, Asaba, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Yenagoa – have been directed to put in place, preventive security measures to avert any attack from IPOB and forestall any breakdown of law and order within their area of responsibility.

They officers have also been asked to sustain monitoring activities of IPOB and generate actionable intelligence to support tactical operations within their areas.

