Janet Osemudiamen

Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is among five absentees who will miss Kaizer Chiefs Tuesday away league tie against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after suffering a head injury.

According to Kickoff, Daniel Akpeyi’s absence was confirmed by Kaizer Chiefs Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs are on the road once again following their return from a 2-2 draw with Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday, with today’s clash assignment against Nedbank Cup finalists Tshakhuma.

Amakhosi, as Chiefs are fondly called, have confirmed several casualties from their clash in Bloemfontein, with Hunt also explaining the reason behind some of his substitutions.

“The first one, Daniel [Akpeyi] got a hell of a bang on his head, so that’s obviously a concussion, and then Tower [Mathoho] has done something – groin, I’m not sure – but he couldn’t carry on after 30 minutes,” explained Hunt.

“Those were two forced changes, and Samir [Nurkovic] is obviously in Ramadan [Islamic holy month] and he’s struggling to play because you know, we don’t have to go into that.

“[Happy] Mashiane got a bad kick on his ankle, so he looked like he had to come off as well.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that Mashiane has passed a late fitness test, while Akpeyi, Mathoho, Itumeleng Khune (shoulder), Lebohang Lesako (knee) and Khama Billiat (rehabilitation) are all ruled out of tomorrow’s fixture.

