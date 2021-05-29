The level of insecurity the country is currently experiencing has been heightened as barely three weeks after robbers invaded the home of Professor Agboola Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Alhaji Abdulahi Maikano, the administrative officer to the president, another security breach has occurred again in Aso Villa, the seat of Nigeria’s president.

This time, the victim of another armed robbery attack in the villa is Chief Audu Ogbeh, the erstwhile Minister of Agricylture in Buhari’s cabinet.

According to an impeccable source who preferred anonymity, Ogbeh was robbed of valuables and very important documents in his home situated at Ali Akilu street, inside the Villa.

Also confirming the story to The Street Journal, is one of the aides of the former minister. He revealed that Ogbeh’s home was indeed robbed last week. He added that he was away when the incident happened but that thank God no life was lost during the robbery operation.

Audu Ogbeh