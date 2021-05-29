Breaking NewsCrimeDefense and Security

Dare devil armed robbers again strike inside Aso Villa, rob Buhari’s minister at gunpoint

By
0
Villa
Views: Visits 61

The level of insecurity the country is currently experiencing has been heightened as barely three weeks after robbers invaded the home of Professor Agboola Gambari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Alhaji Abdulahi Maikano, the administrative officer to the president, another security breach has occurred again in Aso Villa, the seat of Nigeria’s president.

This time, the victim of another armed robbery attack in the villa is Chief Audu Ogbeh, the erstwhile Minister of Agricylture in Buhari’s cabinet.

According to an impeccable source who preferred anonymity, Ogbeh was robbed of valuables and very important documents in his home situated at Ali Akilu street, inside the Villa.

Also confirming the story to The Street Journal, is one of the aides of the former minister. He revealed that Ogbeh’s home was indeed robbed last week. He added that he was away when the incident happened but that thank God no life was lost during the robbery operation.

Audu Ogbeh

Sit-At-Home: Economic Activities Halt In Imo As Travelers Stranded In Onitsha

Previous article

2023 Presidency: Niger-Delta Settles For Yahaya Bello

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Breaking News