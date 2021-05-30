By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki THE Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr David Nweze Umahi, Sunday condemned in strongest terms the murder of an elder statesman and former aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in Imo State by unknown gunmen.

Umahi who was saddened by the unfortunate uneventful death of the former Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly described the development as a National catastrophe.

He called on the Security Agencies to swing into action by launching a full-scale investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law.

Also Read: Five citizens, their driver escape from Kaduna-Abuja road commotion This is contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Publicity, Francis Nwaze.

“It is with a rude shock that we received the news of the unfortunate death of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak in the hands of the senseless unknown gunmen.

“We, on behalf of the people of South East Condemn the act highly and we charge Security Agencies to immediately deploy their officers and men to arrest the perpetrators and make them face justice, we, however, pray to God to grant the deceased rest in eternity”.

Governor Umahi, however, condoled the family of late Gulak, the Adamawa State Government and Nigerians in general on the traumatic incident and prayed God to grant the departed rest in his bosom.

