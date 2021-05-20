By Emma Una, Calabar Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, former Senator and Special Assistant to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo says where Cross River State governor, Senator Ben Ayade goes there she goes.

Ita-Giwa told Vanguard in Calabar on Thursday shortly after the governor defected to APC that the governor is the political leader in the state and she will always go where she leads.

“We have a leader in the state and wherever he moves to my loyalty is with him”.

Giving reasons for defection Ayade said injustice and meddling in the affairs of his state led him to move to APC

“it is my responsibility to bring back Cross River to the center to enhance our fortune. We need to work ahead with our President for the future of our country”

He said the territorial integrity of the state has been interfered with and his responsibility to “resocket’ the state back to its proper disposition.

Others who were present at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office who are to join him include Senator Stephen Odey of Northern district of the state, Mr. Legor Idagbo representing Obudu/Obanlikwu/ Bekwara Federal constituency, and Mike Etaba of Obubra/Etung federal constituency in the House of Representatives

Governor Ayade has been having a running battle with members of the national assembly who took control of the party executives.

In January and February 2020, the ward and local government Congresses were of the PDP were take over leaving Ayade with just Obudu and Obanlikwu while deputy Professor Ivara Esu with Biase.

The Executive Council is expected to be dissolved soon to make room for the inclusion of APC members.

