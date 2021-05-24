Governor Samuel Ortom has told residents of Benue state to defend themselves with dane guns, and other weapons not prohibited by the law when attacked by gunmen.

According to The Cable, Ortom gave the directive at an inter-denominational church service held at the government house in Makurdi, Benue capital on Sunday May 23.

Benue State has been one of the states trying to contain violent herdsmen who are unleashing mayhem across the country. The situation in the North-Central state worsened after the state enacted a law banning open grazing.

Ortom further disclosed that the licence to own a dane gun could be obtained at local government secretariats in the state.

The Governor said; “I will no longer announce the deaths of those killed by Fulani herdsmen, rise up and defend yourselves with weapons not prohibited by law, bows and arrows, spears and knives.

“Get a licence for dane guns from local government chairmen and use them to defend yourselves.

“God assured me some time back that as long as I lived within the circle of his presence, no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper.

The state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Akpen Leva, assured the governor of the support of the Church to secure the lives of the people and for always rising up in their defence.

The CAN chairman commended the Southern governors on their decision to prohibit open grazing in their states stressing that it was the right thing to do.

Intercessory prayers were offered against all social vices in Benue, peace, and prosperity of the state as well as for God to protect leaders at all levels in the state.

