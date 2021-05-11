Deforestation of Brazilian Amazon hits record in April

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon hit a record in April, the government reported on Friday with figures that belie President Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to crack down on such destruction.

The area of the rainforest that was destroyed – 580 square kilometers – marked a new high for the month of April and a 42.5 percent year-on-year rise, according to satellite monitoring by the Brazilian space agency INPE. Its data goes back to 2015.

The level for March was also higher than 12 months earlier, and followed two months of decline in the rainy season when logging activity decreases.

From January through April 29, however, the cutting of trees to provide lumber and clear land for agriculture was down 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2020, INPE said.

The dry season, which peaks in July and August, is when most deforestation happens. Records have been set in the past three dry seasons, INPE said.

About 60 percent of the rainforest is in Brazil.

“Right now it is not possible to say what will happen but in 2021 there could be a fourth straight deforestation record,” said the Climate Observatory, a group of 63 NGOs and social organizations.

