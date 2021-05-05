The Delta Economic Summit Group (DESG) has appointed Ekenem Isichei as its new director-general (DG). Isichei takes over from Chukwuka Monye. Similarly, Isioma Udeozo has been appointed deputy director-general (DDG) of the association.

The new DG and DDG have been saddled with the responsibilities of promoting strong public-private partnerships in Delta, providing technical support to enhance the state’s capabilities through its members, support the ease of doing business and derive support towards women-led businesses in the state.

Isichei is currently the chief executive officer of ACIOE Associates, an advisory services firm based in Abuja. He has served different local and international clients such as BG Group, BP North America, Marathon Oil, Accenture, Chevron, Procter and Gamble, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, Chemonics, Unilever, ABT Associates and Palladium.

He has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results and advisory services in the areas of government relations (public affairs), strategy, trade and investments, compliance, business performance, turnaround management, gap analysis, risk and project management across different sectors.

In Delta, he has been a supportive member of the DESG Unsung Heroes programme. He also facilitated the supply and distribution of health and hygiene products to front-line health care workers in the state during the lockdown period. He also facilitated the installation of handwash stations across several Isolation centres.

Isichei has a Bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree in engineering management. He has also taken executive education courses at Harvard University and the Warton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

Udeozo is an accomplished business strategist with over 20 years of experience in business growth, strategic partnerships and cross-border sales.

Having held several leadership positions with technology giants – Cisco Systems and MTN Nigeria Communications, she is currently the executive director, Cenular Technologies.

She has previously served as DESG treasurer where she demonstrated her capabilities in enabling the success of the organisation’s various initiatives through her strong commitment to fundraising.

The DESG initiatives include Unsung Heroes which has been run for three years and the donation of food items to 350 vulnerable families in Delta as part of the organisation’s support in relieving the impact of COVID-19 in the state. She is also an advisory board member of 4Youth by Youth – promoting youths’ participation in innovation and entrepreneurship for sustainable HIV prevention and an advisory member at the Impact hub, Lagos on Technology and Governance.

Isioma holds a Bsc in Psychology from the University of Lagos, an MBA from Newcastle University and is an alumna of the Wharton Business School.

DESG is an independent organisation committed to promoting partnerships and effective action on local, regional, and national issues related to Delta.



