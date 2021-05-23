By JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A foremost governorship hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party , Chief Charles Obada, aka Grassroots Governor General, GGG, has dismissed as inconsequential a newly formed political group , Delta central 2023 , DC-23 , in the politics of who becomes governor by 2023.

Obada who spoke in Agbarho, Ughelli north local government area said the group was made up of largely recycled politicians of Urhobo extraction, stressing that many of them cannot place their fingers on anything good they had brought to Urhobo communities other than riding on the back of Urhobo nation for their personal gains as politicians.

Obada whose father, late General Orho Obada retired was the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Trustees of apex Urhobo body, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, said the newly formed DC -23 could best be described as a gathering of political usurpers, stressing that it was already a joke taken too far for the group to think that they can decide who clinches the guber ticket of the PDP in Urhobo.

“ I want to think that some of the recycled and expired politicians are just seeking relevance in the name of the body, DC -23. We know them, they cannot stand in their community town halls to say they want to talk about the group because their community people will boo them. “, he said.

“They have not added value to their communities all their years in politics other than using Urhobo nation to profit themselves. This time it will not be business as usual “ he added.

While calling on Deltans to ensure they have their voters cards, Chief Obada said he had started paying consultation visits across the three senatorial districts. He said he was set to visit the former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori as part of his effort to reach out widely to prominent leaders of the party.

He said he was satisfied with the overwhelming acceptance he was already enjoying across the state. “ I am elated with the turn out we have been enjoying since I started my consultation visit. I think the people already know where the pendulum swings “, he said .

