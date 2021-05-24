First Vice Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Felix Mujakpuero, Orhue I (left); Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor and Second Vice Chairman, Pere Kalanama VIII at a meeting in Asaba…yesterday.

Traditional rulers in Delta State, yesterday, backed the joint declaration of the Southern governors at their recent meeting in Asaba, the state capital. The Delta Monarchs made their position known in a communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba, describing the resolutions, particularly restructuring and ban on open-grazing as the solution to continued unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

Delivering the eight-point communiqué, Chairman of Council, Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, along with first vice Chairman, Felix Mujakpuero, Orhue I and second Vice Chairman, Pere Kalanama VIII, said insecurity was threatening the nation’s democracy and admonished government at all levels to rise in defence of democracy.

They urged communities across the state and particularly youths to be more responsive in the defence of public property in their domains.

The Royal Fathers admonished those involved in attacks on police formations, critical assets, government institutions and defenseless individuals to put an end to such ignoble acts forthwith in the interest of humanity.

They encouraged Delta people to be vigilant at all times against terrorism, banditry, vandalism and other forms of criminality in their communities.

While canvassing regular interface with council chairmen in the collective effort to build and sustain enduring peace and stability in the society, they commiserated with the family of the late Olu of Warri, Ogiamen Ikewoli and prayed for peace in the kingdom.



