28 years old, actor and singer, Demi Lovato who has won 61 awards from 214 nominations for her work in music, film, and television, on Wednesday came out as nonbinary and said she would be changing their pronouns to they/them.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, and everything in between,” Demi Lovato wrote on Twitter.

“Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras,” wrote the actor who got their start on “Barney & Friends” and has had compelling roles on shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Prison Break.”

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato, 28, wrote.

“This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me,” the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer shared.

“I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself,” Lovato reiterated in the video, adding that they will be exploring identity in upcoming episodes of their newly announced podcast “4D.”

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to be my most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato said.

According to DailyMail, in July 2020, they labeled themself queer in a social media statement mourning the death of their Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

In March 2021, Lovato came out as pansexual and sexually fluid, stating in an interview, “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.” In the same interview, they called themself “just too queer” to date men at the time.

They expressed that they feel proud of belonging to what they called the “alphabet mafia”, referring to the LGBT community.

