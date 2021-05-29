Seismologists in the Democratic Republic of Congo reported 61 earthquakes in a 24-hour period on Saturday Seismologists in the around the Mount Nyiragingo volcano, which erupted a week ago, warning residents to keep well away from lava flows., which erupted a week ago, warning residents to keep well away from lava flows.

Details were outlined in a daily report produced by the Goma Volcano Observatory (GVO) for the government and viewed by CNN. It explained that the volcanic craters “continued to collapse, which caused the earthquake and caused the release of volcanic ash visible from sesame seeds.”

The 11,500-foot volcano is about 15 kilometers (9 miles) away from the city of Goma, which has an official population of 670,000, but some NGOs estimated it to be closer to one million.

State government spokesman said Friday that around 400,000 people had fled the city as officials warned of a second eruption. The first explosion last Saturday killed at least 31 people.

Since then, the area has experienced a series of earthquakes and tremors, and some have felt that it is as far away as Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, more than 100 kilometers from the volcanoes of Virunga National Park.

The report warns that lava flows “can cause choking, severe burns, or death.”

There are four possible scenarios, the best of which is that the quake stops and the second eruption does not occur.

But it also warned that as magma continued to move through a fissure toward Lake Kivu, there was a possibility of a limnic eruption, where an eruption under the lake could cause it to send debris flying and emit toxic gas. That could be a worst-case scenario.

“If lava erupts on the Chivu River, the explosion can create dangerous trajectories, so keep a good distance,” the report said.

Volcanic eruptions, landslides, and large earthquakes can destabilize the deep waters of lakes and release dissolved gases.

Outgassing may be more frequent in the coming months, in any case, due to the increasing amount of magma underground.

According to CNN, the rift can release lethal concentrations of gas, calling on people to monitor children in the lowlands.

The report added that people need to be careful when using water to wash drinking water and vegetables, as volcanic ash can contaminate tanks.