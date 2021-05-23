Denim Delight: 4 Jeans Trends For Women

Denim pieces will always remain wardrobe staple pieces for many reasons, so we’ve highlighted some of the snappy denim trends in the fashion scene.

We’ve sourced visual inspiration to showcase all of our denim 2021 predicaments, showcasing how stylists have embraced the trends. If you’re eager to test out denim trends, we rounded up some style tips and tricks for you as well.

Baggy Jeans

Relax your denim style with baggy jeans. The 90’s era is making a comeback in the denim world.

Bootcut Jeans

Channel your inner cowgirl in this ‘70s style mixed with a little bit of the early aughts.

Searching for a chic and modern choice? Go for this!

Denim Cargo Pants

Jeans make for a nice entry point to the cargo trend; they’re an easy, familiar starting point to work from.

Distressed Jeans

Distressed and ripped denim is on-trend for 2021. Pair these hole-filled wonders with a graphic tee and an oversized blazer or an effortlessly chic wrap top or an off-shoulder crop top.

