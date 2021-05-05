The defense attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd has requested a new trial.
Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, filed legal documents on Tuesday, May 4, asking for the jury verdict in his murder trial to be thrown out, claiming there were numerous errors pertaining to the jury and prosecution.
In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Chauvin’s defense claims he didn’t get a fair trial, alleging the court abused its discretion by disagreeing with defense requests to sequester the jury and change venue.
Earlier, the judge presiding over Chauvin’s murder trial said Rep. Maxine Waters may have given Chauvin additional arguments to make on appeal. Remember, the congresswoman from California had said protesters were banking on a guilty verdict. She encouraged people to take to the streets and get more confrontational if that didn’t happen.
Comments