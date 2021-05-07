Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has assured that detained Uneme Uzanu chiefs will soon be released, barring any delays occasioned by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) strike.

He stated this when a delegation of Uneme National Development Association (UNDA), led by the President, Peter Balogun and Chairman, Abuja Branch of UNDA, Omo Audu, visited him in Benin City.

The UNDA team was on a first tour of political leaders in Edo when they visited Shaibu to brief him on the association’s developmental activities. Balogun commended the state government for its development strides in Edo, adding that the disagreement between him (Shaibu) and some members of Uzanu Community culminated in the revocation of bail earlier granted three chiefs, dethronement of the Oliola of Uzanu and dissolution of South East Uneme Clan.

He appealed to the Deputy Governor to play the fatherly role of his office by settling the conflict. Responding, Shaibu thanked the UNDA team for the visit saying: “As far as I am concerned, I cannot fight Uneme. Clement Agba is my brother and Uneme people are my people.”

He narrated the point of divergence in Uzanu and Igiode land boundary conflict and why the state had to intervene to ensure peace in the communities. He, however, pledged to ensure that the court facilitated the bail application and release the detained chiefs, adding that his doors were always open to UNDA for dialogue aimed at achieving peace and harmony.

Balogun, who also led the UNDA team to visit representative of Edo North Senatorial District, Francis Alimikhena, assured Shaibu that association would resolve the differences between Igiode and Uzanu communities.



