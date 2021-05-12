Section of Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos. SOURCE:Zikoko

Bridgeways Global Projects Limited has said it is working to provide a technology incubation platform in the new Computer Village to give entrepreneurs the opportunity to create value in technology software and hardware development. It also assured that the first phase of the new ICT market would be completed in the next 24 months, adding that the relocation would not change what was being done at the Computer village but rather enhance it, as it would house more facilities.

Bridgeways Global Projects Ltd is the concessionaire for the proposed Computer Village, otherwise known as the Kantagowa Information and Communications Technology Business Park.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting with Ikeja Computer Village executives and traders, the firm said that the idea of including a technology incubation platform in the building plan was to ensure that the ICT park went beyond merely providing another real estate for the relocation of the Ikeja Computer Village.

The Lagos State Government had given out the Katangowa ICT Business Park, located along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, as a concession to Bridgeways Global Projects Limited as part of its plan to relocate the Computer Village from Ikeja to a more befitting and purpose-built location.

The Chief Executive Officer, Bridgeways Global Projects, Jimmy Onyemenam, noted that the Katangowa ICT Business Park would provide infrastructure for the manufacturing of technology hardware.

“What we are developing in Katangowa will elevate the status of Lagos as a global technology location. It is far beyond providing real estate for the development of another Computer Village.

“The Katangowa ICT Business Park will also provide the infrastructure to incubate and accelerate the development of technology solutions that can improve development outcomes in Africa.

“Within the technology developer community, we have found an abundance of curiosity, innate talent and passion in Nigeria. These developers can do with more infrastructure support to develop more solutions that are development-relevant, especially in the areas of education, health and agriculture.

“The Katangowa ICT Business Park will also have the capacity to support the manufacturing of technology hardware like computers, mobile phones, solar panels and health technology equipment, among others.

“The ICT Business Park will also put Nigeria on the global call-centre value industry, which is expected to reach $9.7 billion in 2019, as we will be making provision for infrastructure that can support the delivery of globally competitive call-centre services.”



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...