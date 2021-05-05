Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), has urged Nigerians to disregard any invitation to submit their Curriculum Vitae for appointment into various government parastatal agencies.

Mustapha made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Willie Bassey Director Information, office of the SGF.

“The information circulating on the social media through emails, text messages, urging members of the public to submit their CVs at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the SFG’s office for appointments is false.

“The SGF has also observed with dismay, that such fraudsters have become so desperate to such an extent that they resort to sending fake advertisements for supply of some medical diagnostic equipment to his office, ” he said.

Mustapha added that his office had neither advertised for the procurement of medical diagnostic equipment of any sort.

“In view of the above, the SGF warns originators of such fraudulent requests to desist forthwith from using his office to fleece unsuspecting members of the public or face the wrath of the law, ” Mustapha warned.

