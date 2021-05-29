By Ikechukwu Odu The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu, on Saturday, enjoined residents of the State to totally disregard the unwarranted publication making rounds on social ordering people to sit-at-home, rather than go about their legitimate businesses.

While reassuring all and sundry of the Command’s commitment to, in line with the mandates of Operation Restore Peace, collaborate with other Security Agencies to emplace and sustain adequate public security and safety in the State; the Commissioner warns any anybody or group harbouring any sinister intentions to disrupt the relative peace and security enjoyed in the State, to desist forthwith, as such attempt will be vehemently resisted.

READ ALSO5 soldiers feared dead as gunmen attack military checkpoint in Anambra According to the statement by the Command’s spokesperson, the Commissioner entreats parents and guardians as well as religious, traditional, town union, market, youth and other leaders to caution their subjects against allowing themselves to be incited by mischief-makers to foment trouble or carry out acts of violence in the State.

The Commissioner further enjoined the people of the state to remain law-abiding, vigilant, as they go about their legitimate businesses, and promptly report criminal elements and/or persons found fomenting trouble to the police.