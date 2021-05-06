Winblad is a software entrepreneur with whom, Gates preferred to spend private time at a cozy beach cottage in North Carolina, US. In 1997, Bill Gates had said in an interview with Time magazine that his arrangement to go on long weekend getaways with Ann came with his marriage.

According to DNA, it is learnt that Winblad had also given permission to Bill Gates to propose Melinda.

Talking about his relationship with Winblad, Bill Gates said that it is a relationship between two individuals who can play putt-putt while discussing biotechnology. Gates also revealed while he was undecided about marrying Melinda, he had called Ann and sought her approval before going ahead with his decision to marry Melinda.

Every spring, as they have for more than a decade, Gates spends a long weekend with Winblad at her beach cottage on the outer banks of North Carolina, where they ride dune buggies, hang-glide and walk on the beach.

Winblad is a software entrepreneur, who is five years older than Bill Gates. Winblad had called Melinda “good for Bill Gates” because she had intellectual stamina.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Winblad carries an impressive jacket and has held several posts within Silicon Valley, including runs as director at several companies and her current position of nearly 32 years at Hummer Winblad Venture Partners.