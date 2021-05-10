The police in Korle Bu, Ghana are currently carrying out an investigation following a complaint of contamination of a medical doctor’s drinking water with HIV-infected blood.

Graphic Online reported that the doctors involved work at the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), and the act is suspected to have been carried out following a disagreement between the two while on duty.

A complaint was filed at Korle Bu district police command at about 11.30 am on May 6, 2021, by a medical doctor accompanied by the lawyer of Korle Bu teaching hospital (KBTH) Mr Kwame Gyamfi, regarding the allegation of water poisoning.

The medical doctor told the police that he was on a 24-hour duty with six other doctors at the Labour Ward One of the hospital. At the end of the 24-hour shift, the medical doctor allegedly returned to his consulting room and detected that his drinking water which he kept in a water bottle in the room was contaminated.

According to the doctor, he suspected that his water has been contaminated after he found a reddish substance that appeared like blood in the water. A clinical test conducted thereafter confirmed that it was blood and also positive for HIV.

The doctor who gave the name of his colleague he suspects to be behind the act claimed that they had a disagreement while they were on duty at the labour ward.

