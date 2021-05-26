Former President Donald Trump says “absolute immunity” and the First Amendment protects him against a lawsuit charging him with inciting the January 6 storming of the Capitol.

Trump’s fiery speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell” hours before the riot is protected by the First Amendment, his defense lawyer wrote in a Monday court filing.

And, the lawyer added, the former president cannot be held legally accountable for any actions taken while he was in office.

“The claims against former President Trump directly contravene the absolute immunity connveyed on the President by the Constitution as a key principle of separation of powers,” attorney Jesse Binnall wrote the D.C. federal court filing.

According to Yahoo, Binnall asserted that Trump had every right to advocate for Congress to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

“Trump was free to advocate for the appointment and certification of electors … even though the President does not directly participate in those congressional acts,” Binnall wrote.

The court filing marks Trump’s first legal response to the lawsuit filed by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), one of the many lawmakers who had to flee to safety while a mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed police and marauded through the Capitol.

Swalwell claims the former president, his son Donald Trump Jr., Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) and Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani all incited the riot and conspired to prevent Congress from certifying President Biden’s election win.

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives for inciting the insurrection but acquitted in the Senate, where most Republicans stood by him.

Several Republican lawmakers said they voted to acquit Trump because they believed could be held legally accountable in a court if the facts upheld such a finding.

The “absolute immunity” claim floated by Trump has already been rejected by federal courts presiding over other alleged Trump crimes.

As for the First Amendment, speakers can generally be held legally accountable if their statements are “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action,” according to an oft cited Supreme Court case, Schenck v. United States.

