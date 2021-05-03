Lalong

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has advised Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to allow desperate individuals and organisations to use them to discredit government. Lalong also urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their prolonged strike, as “government is ever ready” to discuss the issues involved and find a lasting solution.

The governor spoke yesterday at the NLC Workers’ Day celebration in Rwang Pam Township Stadium, Jos. Accompanied by his deputy, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, the governor lamented that Workers’ Day last year was not celebrated because of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Lalong disagreed with those who said payment of salaries was not achievement in governance.

“We (governors) sat with NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, and other officials and agreed to pay the new minimum wage. So, I am not one of those reneging now,” he said.

Adding that his administration was ready to pay the consequential adjustment, he directed Plateau Head of Service, Titus Mallo, to bring the document to his office next week for his signature.

Speaking earlier, NLC Chairman in the state, Eugene Manji, said that workers would also want to appreciate the governor for building Lalong Housing Estate for them, as work had already started in earnest. He urged the governor to ensure its completion before his tenure ends.

Manji condemned some governors for laying off workers. He, however, drew the attention of Lalong to gratuities and pensions of the retired workers, urging him to ensure regular payment.





