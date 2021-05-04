By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA FOREMOST philanthropist and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has appealed to Nigerians not to give up on the country.

The former governor of Imo State said his appeal was predicated on his conviction that the country would surmount its ongoing predicaments and rise up stronger to the admiration of all.

According to the frontline politician, whose appeal was in commemoration of the Workers’ Day, a new Nigeria that will accommodate the aspirations of all the federating units, where peace and justice will prevail, can still be achieved through the enthronement of a people-oriented leadership.

He advised Nigerians not to despair but remain resolute and committed to a united Nigeria, adding that the dormant potentials of the country will be activated for public good under a new Nigeria.

According to him, what the country is currently going through in terms of insecurity, hunger, poverty and unemployment, can be surmounted when Nigerians are inspired to believe in the Nigerian project.

He said that the Nigerian workers have made and continued to make great sacrifices in building a prosperous nation, but are yet to extract commensurate benefits.

Okorocha however appealed to the workers to continue to exhibit the spirit of nationhood, by putting the unity and stability of the country first.

In his words, ‘we should envision a new Nigeria where everyone will be accommodated irrespective of religion, ethnicity and social status, a Nigeria that will put the people first, where workers will be proud to work for their country. We can achieve this if we all remain resolute and committed to the ideals of a united Nigeria.

'I salute the doggedness of the Nigerian workers who have continued to make sacrifices without much in return. We should all be driven and motivated by the spirit of patriotism and the faith that a New Nigeria is about to birth'.

The former governor also gave hints on how to tackle the heightening insecurity across the country, tasking the government to involve every region in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.

He solicited the involvement of every part of the country to evolve a plan of action.

Okorocha maintained that though the government and security agencies, especially the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are making great sacrifices to restore peace, the people need to be on the same page.

The Senator added that injustice formed part of the remote causes of the prevailing insecurity and separatist agitations, stressing that until all perceived issues of marginalization are addressed, Nigerians may remain indifferent to the challenges.

According to him, the political leadership of the country should give every Nigerian, irrespective of their ethnicity, religion or social status, a sense of belonging by making decisions that are all-inclusive and designed to address the plight of the poor, adding that until the issues of poverty and hunger are resolved, criminality will continue to thrive.

He said, “Nigeria can overcome the current security challenges faster and stronger if every region of the country is consulted and involved. The people we call bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals live among the people, they are shielded and treated as heroes and defenders, because the people have the impression that they have been abandoned by the government.

“But if this trend is reversed, if every Nigerian is given a sense of belonging, the spirit of patriotism will be ignited in everyone and they will stand by the government.

