Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has urged the Nigerian youths not to be discouraged following the many challenges facing the nation but rather “have hope for a brighter future for the nation”.

Obaseki stated this on Friday in Benin at a dinner party organised for Team Edo which took part at the just-concluded National Sports Festival.

“This event was significant at this time in the history of Nigeria as we need to give our youths hope with events like the sports festival to unify the nation at this trying times.

“Don’t despair, don’t be discouraged or disturbed following the challenges we are facing as a nation but just have hope, do your bit to keep Nigeria one. That is the spirit behind the sports festival.

He commended Team Edo and their coaches for coming out second, adding that the State contingent has made the state proud as they won their medals without doping.

“Our athletes did well. They were not caught with drugs or caught doping. They did their best and won their medals without being involved in drugs. Our youths were well behaved throughout the competition”.

“The spirit of the National Sports Festival was born in this city after the Civil war as our leaders thought it wise to use the game to unite the nation”.

The governor announced cash rewards of N250,000 for a gold medalist, N150,000 for Silver medalist while N100,000 was for each bronze medal winner.

