No fewer than 64 persons were reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries as a petrol tanker exploded on Saturday in Kano.

The incident happened at the Al-ihsan filling station at Sharada in Kano Municipal Area of Kano State.

According to The Guardian, Malam Saminu Abdullahi, the spokesman for the Kano Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, 23 May, in Kano.

Abdullahi said out of the injured victims, eight fire service personnel were involved, adding that no life was lost.

“On receiving a distress call from one Malam Umar Shuai,’bu and Nigeria Communication Commission about 04:20 p.m that there was a tanker that has caught fire in Sharada.

“We quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident at about 04:24p.m to rescue the victims.”

He said the tanker was offloading petroleum products at the filling station when the incident occurred.

“The victims were taken to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and Nassarawa Hospital,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always call the fire service immediately they encounter any fire incident.

Like this: Like Loading...