Dozens of objects thrown from high-rise building amid couple’s fight

Photo: IC

After getting drunk and arguing with her boyfriend over a trivial matter, a woman in Jiaxing, East China’s Zhejiang Province, threw down a total of 123 items from the 15th floor of a building, including a stool, high heels and even a computer monitor.

A video posted by Beijing Video on Sina Weibo that spread online recorded the scene of loud noises and falling objects scaring residents and people passing by.

Fortunately, no one was hurt by the items.

The woman, surnamed Gui, has been given criminal compulsory measures on suspicion of the crime of throwing objects from a tall building.

Netizens on Weibo stepped condemned Gui’s behavior, which posed deadly dangers to passersby.

“Why didn’t they just keep the fight in the house? They can smash as many things as they want,” read one comment.

According to the Amendment (XI) to the Criminal Law of the People’s Republic of China, which took effect from March 1, 2021, anyone who throws any object from height shall be sentenced to imprisonment of not more than one year, limited incarceration, or probation.

