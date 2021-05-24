It was a family affair at the Billboard Music Awards, Pink twirled in the air in a powerful performance with her daughter, and Drake was named artist of the decade, accepting the honour alongside his three year old son.

Drake, who extended his record as the most decorated winner in the history of the award show to 29 wins on Sunday, was surrounded by family and friends who presented him with the Artist of the Decade Award.

He walked onstage outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with his son Adonis holding his hand.

Pink received the Icon Award and was joined onstage by her nine year old daughter, showing off their powerful gymnastic skills as they spun in the air in a jaw-dropping performance.

The Weeknd was on hand to accept the most wins of the night. He walked into the show with 16 nominations, winning honours like top artist, top male artist, top Hot 100 song for Blinding Lights and top R&B album for After Hours.

Additionally, other winners included Bad Bunny and BTS, who both won four awards and also performed.

Breakthrough country singer, Gabby Barrett won three awards, including top female country artist and top country song for the hit, I Hope.

See the complete list of winners below:

Top Artist – The Weeknd

Top New Artist – Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist – The Weeknd

Top Female Artist – Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist – Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist – The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist Drake

Top Song Sales Artist BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist – The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) BTS

Top R&B Artist – The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist – The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist – Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist – Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist – Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist – Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist – Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist – Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group – Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist – Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist – Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist – Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist – Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group – Eslabon Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist – Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist – Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist – Kanye West

Top Billboard 200 Album – Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album – The Weeknd, After Hours

Top Rap Album – Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album – Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album – Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album – Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album – Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Top Christian Album – Carrie Underwood, My Gift

Top Gospel Album – Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song – BTS, “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted) – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

Top R&B Song – The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song – DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song – Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Top Rock Song – AJR, “Bang!”

Top Latin Song – Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dakiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song – SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song – Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song – Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood”

