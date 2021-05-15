PIC 5. TRADITIONAL RED CAP CHIEFS AT THE 2011 WORLD IGBO DAY CELEBRATION IN ABAKALIKI.

Following incessant demands made by a bride’s family, drama erupted when a Nigerian man, Okwudili, walked out of his traditional wedding ceremony in Isiala Ngwa in Abia State.

According to the report shared on a Facebook platform, Hope for Nigeria, the groom paid N100,000 to cater for food, tents, chairs, and a public address system.

The man was also made to set aside N100,000 as bride price, which both families had agreed on.

Things took another dimension when he was asked to add N20,000 to the bride price because he had already impregnated the girl. He was fined N10,000 for making a detour to the wrong path and ending up in a different homestead instead of the girl’s.

The man was subsequently asked to pay N15,000 to appease the elders who had become tired of waiting for his arrival.

Twelve girls, covered in loose robes, from head to toe were paraded before the man and he was asked to guess who his fiancée was. Unfortunately, he pointed at the wrong woman, and that led to another fine of N15,000.

What broke the camel’s back was when the elders demanded a refund of the total sum of N450,000 that had been paid as the girl’s school fees and upkeep since she started primary school.

Irked by this development, Okwudili excused himself to use the rest room and disappeared. He never returned to the venue where the ceremony was taking place.

The man switched off his phone and was last seen in a bus heading to Lagos from Abia.

