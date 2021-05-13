By Bose Adelaja The Lagos State Police Command on Thursday said it has arrested one Ibeh George Udoka, male, for absconding with his boss’ Toyota car, all the way from Lagos to Imo State and thereafter put it up for sale.

Spokesperson of the Command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, explained that on May 4,, 2021, at about 1 pm, one Mrs Akinola Ibironke, went to Idimu Police Division and reported that her driver by name Ibeh George Udoka, male, whom she handed her Toyota Corola vehicle, with number plate ABC 801 FU, to deliver to her mechanic for repairs, on May 3, 2021, was not seen and ever since then his phone number had been switched off.

The Police operatives attached to Idimu Division of the Lagos State Police Command swung into action and relayed repeated radio messages to all Police formations across the country for the possible recovery of the car.

READ ALSO: Eid Al-Fitr: AFAN felicitates with Muslim faithful Due to the command’s continuous tracking of the driver, the Lagos Police operatives alerted the policemen in Edo State, on May 6, 2021, and the driver was intercepted with the car in Benin City, on his way to Imo State.

In response to the call from Edo State Command and in compliance with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, the Police operatives from the Lagos State Police Command proceeded to Edo State Command for the recovery and apprehension of the suspect.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has applauded the efforts and synergy between the two Police Commands, Lagos and Edo, in recovering and apprehending the car and the suspect respectively. He also directed that the matter should be thoroughly investigated and the suspect be brought to book.

