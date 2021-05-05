Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested an 80-year-old woman, her 19-year-old granddaughter and two other ladies for selling assorted illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol and skuchies.

Following an intelligence-based raid, Grandma Mary Adebayo and her granddaughter Funmilola Adebayo were both arrested, a press statement released by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said.

Excerpts of the release shared by Daily Sun read:

“Following intelligence-based raids and follow-up operations on their locations on Sunday 2nd May 2021, over 192 kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances were recovered from the suspects, while the octogenarian, her granddaughter and two other ladies – Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida – were arrested.

“As a result of the bust, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd) has directed the acting Commander, Ondo State Command of the Agency, Callys Alumona, to launch a manhunt for other members of the drug cartel now on the run.

“The grandma and her granddaughter were arrested at 6:30 am on Sunday at Ayeyemi Street, Akure South Local Government Area. During the early morning raid, the following were recovered from them: Skuchies – 149 kg; Cocaine -11 grammes; Methamphetamine -17 grammes; Heroin – 3 grammes; Cannabis Sativa – 4.914 kg; Swinol – 8 grammes; and Tramadol – 49 grammes. Also recovered from them were two deep freezers and a TVS motorcycle.

“On the same date, at about 1:30 pm, a raid carried out at Rate Hotel, Care Street, in Akure South LGA, led to the arrest of 25-year-old Tessy Mathew, from whom 33 kilogrammes of skuchies were recovered. Following her preliminary interrogation, a follow-up operation was immediately carried out, leading to the arrest of 25-year-old Blessing Adesida in Oshinle area of Akure South LGA.

‘Recovered from her include Skuchies – 3 kg; and Cannabis – 7 grammes. According to the state’s acting Commander of the Agency, Callys Alumona, other members of the two drug cartels have been watch-listed and efforts to arrest them ongoing.”

Reacting to the development, Gen. Buba Marwa commended officers and men of the Ondo State Command of the Agency for their vigilance and commitment to work.

“I recognise and commend the great work our officers and men in Ondo and Adamawa states have done in these operations. However, I still want to encourage them and their counterparts across the country that we must raise the ante in fighting drug criminalities in Nigeria. We must now go beyond seizures and arrests and dismantle the cartels, because there are cartels behind each of the drugs, be it cocaine, heroin, tramadol or cannabis. There are cartels behind each of these drugs and we must identify them and rein them in, that is the next phase of this war as we continue with our maxim of offensive action,’ Marwa charged his agents,” Marwa said.

