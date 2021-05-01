One Chibogu Ernest Obiora, a suspected drug trafficker, has excreted 97 wraps of cocaine worth N360m after he was intercepted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

According to a statement by the agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Friday, April 30, Obiora, 47, was arrested during inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline.

“Obiora was subsequently put under observation during which he has so far excreted 97 wraps of substances that tested positive to cocaine with a total weight of 1.55kilogramme and a street value of N360million.

“He was arrested at about 1:16 pm on Sunday 25th April 2021 during the inward clearance of Ethiopian Airline. He had arrived Lagos on board the airline from Entebbe, Uganda via Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia,” the statement read.

According to the NDLEA Commander, MMIA Command, Ahmadu Garba, Obiora was intercepted in the E-arrival hall of the airport on suspicions that he ingested wraps of the illicit drug.

The suspect was taken for body machine scan and the result was positive for ingestion of substance suspected to be illicit drug and as a result, was moved to the NDLEA excretion/observation facility.

Barely an hour after he was arrested, Obiora excreted 31 wraps of cocaine weighing 500grammes and another 47 wraps (750grammes) that same evening. The next day, he excreted 19 warps (300grammes), bringing the total to 97 wraps, weighing 1.55kg.

Obiora, when interrogated, claimed he was promised $1,500 if he successfully trafficked the drug. He said he opted for the deal because he needed money.

“I did it so that I will be capable of feeding my family. I was living in Madagascar but due to the COVID-19 and the lockdown in the country, I couldn’t go back to my place of work. There was a time I started lacking money to feed my family and to pay my children’s school fees and the worst part of it is to pay my rent. So, I decided to take the option to do it.” the suspect claimed.

He never knew he could be arrested while stating that he has never met the real owner of the drug.

“I don’t know him, they contacted me on phone and asked if I can do the business” he added.

