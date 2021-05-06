DSS …Suspects forge Speaker’s letterhead, signature By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja One Aminat Jimoh, Olalekan Oladehinbo Adenuga, and many others have been arrested by the operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS for allegedly impersonating the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It was learnt that the Lagos office of the Department made the arrests while investigating the forging of the official letterhead and signature of the Speaker by the suspects who used same to allegedly defraud unsuspecting individuals and organisations.

It was learnt that Adenuga had on one occasion introduced one lady, Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh, to Messr Caverton Helicopters at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In the forged letter, Adenuga fraudulently acting as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, recommended Jimoh to Caverton for employment.

The letter with a reference number Nass/ FAG/REC/001, received by Caverton Helicopters on April 20, 2021, was written on April 15 and addressed to the managing director of the airline.

It partly reads: “I write to introduce and recommend Aminat Oluwabukola Jimoh who is seeking employment into your organisation.

“She is a self-motivated and creative individual and I am sure she would be of great benefit to your establishment if given the opportunity.

Also read: Kill bills seeking removal of minimum wage from Exclusive list now, Organized Labour tells Gbajabiamila “Kindly give her application special consideration for employment.

“While I look forward to a favourable response from you, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Enquires showed that Speaker’s Office in the National Assembly had received several complaints about unknown persons, who wrote agencies and organizations, claiming to be the Speaker, either of his aides and making requests from different organizations.

Following the complaints, the Speaker’s office wrote a letter dated April 22 requesting, DSS to initiate an investigation.

Operatives of the command were said to have acted on the request, which eventually led to the identification and arrest of Adenuga, one of the prime suspects, while also trailing other suspects.

When contacted, the Spokesman of the Speaker, Mr Lanre Lasisi confirmed the incident.

“I can confirm that the office wrote the DSS to investigate the case, and we understand they are making progress on the matter.

“So, we await the outcome of their investigation for appropriate prosecution”, he told Vanguard.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...