• Begins Fasting, Prayers Against Insecurity

Ebonyi State Government says it has ordered natural doctors and trado-medical practitioners to register with the state Commissioner of Police and the state Ministries of Health and Internal Security and Border Peace, as part of its grand strategy to spread its dragnet in combating spiraling security challenges in the state. The government also maintained that it has put machinery in motion to ensure that all purveyors and enablers of false and malicious report, otherwise called fake news, are tracked and prosecuted, stressing that they constitute gross conveyors of insecurity.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Barrister Orji Uchenna Orji, in a statement made available to The Guardian, disclosed that those decisions were part of resolutions reached at the state Executive Council meeting.

He said the Governor, Chief David Nweze Umahi, insists that radical measures be taken to ensure that Ebonyi people and residents in the state could sleep with both eyes closed.

“Additionally, fasting and prayer has been declared from 1st to 8th May 2021 for our people to seek God’s intervention on the insecurity in the state,” he added.

On recent killings in the state, the commissioner said it was directed that security agencies must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice, adding that they must deepen collaborations and professionalism in the fight against the ravages of insecurity in the state.

While detailing that Night clubs must not operate beyond 6pm in line with the state’s laws on COVID-19 and other relevant laws, the commissioner said the government would not hesitate to invoke relevant stipulations of the law to bring perpetrators to justice.

The Information Commissioner disclosed that investigation by security agencies showed that Agila community through the conduit of criminal herdsmen perpetrated the killings and wanton destruction of properties of people of Umuogodoakpu Mgbo in Ohaukwu Local Council, on April 12, 2021.

He said a Joint Youth Vigilante Committee is to be formed in the communities affected by communal clash, even as all wake keep activities in the state have been mandated to end by 6pm.

“Ebubeagu and Security Agencies are to enforce the wake keep restrictions and defaulters must pay a fine of One Million Naira,” he declared.

The Commissioner further disclosed that since the Ring road project embarked upon by the state government was about to commence, all communities within the eight Local Councils where the roads will pass through are to form a joint youth committee to police the area to avoid violent disturbances by hoodlums.

On other decisions reached at the cabinet meeting, he stated: “The government also appeals to our people to stop the killing of innocent people and the security agents, and to stop destroying public facilities in any guise whatsoever as they are inexcusably acts of banditry.

“Curfew is hereby placed in all the border points bounding other states from 8pm to 6 am with effect from Wednesday, 28th April 2021. Okada unions must form their taskforce to fish out bandits operating under the guise of commercial riders in the state, failing which government shall ban the use of Okada, especially within the capital city.”

Highpoint of the meeting was the handing over of a cheque of N20million to the two communities attacked by herdsmen and the conduits of Agila community, meant for the families of the victims, as well as another N20million for the procurement of security outfits for their local vigilante.



