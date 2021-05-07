Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has blamed past Nigerian leaders for the country’s insecurity challenges.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Umahi said the present insecurity in the country is a result of the failure of past leaders who failed to address the future of young people.

“When people talk about the recent insecurity in our country, I keep saying that the insecurity did not just develop overnight,” Umahi said.

“It has been a result of the failure of our past leaders to address the future of our youths. And this is the truth. So it’s not a question of blaming Mr President or blaming Governors or blaming APC or PDP; it is systematic and it has been there for a very long time.”

However, he stated that consultations and sincerity are some of the approaches that can be employed to secure the nation.

Umahi proferred prayers and application of wisdom to conquer the country’s insecurity challenges.

“I think that we must deploy sincerity in our approach; we must deploy consultation, wisdom and prayers,” Umahi said. “If all these are put together, I am sure that the insecurity in the country will be a thing of the past.”

Umahi, the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, said the insecurity situation in his region has been exacerbated by secessionist agitations by locals, the problem of foreign herdsmen who invaded the region and the general rise in the cases of cultism and armed robbery.

In Ebonyi, the governor said communal crises are being “fuelled by political interests” in the form of “misguided comments by desperate politicians who want power at all cost.”

He also advocated for the reintegration of young people who have gone into crime into society.





