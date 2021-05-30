By Peter Okutu EBONYI State Police Command, Sunday stated that there was no herdsmen attack in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the State as being reported by some sections of the media.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Loveth Odah who stated this in a press release assured Ebonyi people of adequate security in the State.

According to the Statement: “The attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to the pictures/news items in circulation on some social media platforms misinforming the reading public that a village in Ebonyi local government area of Ebonyi state was under herdsmen attack.

READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen device fresh methods to infiltrate South — Amotekun “To set the records straight, the information reaching the command has it that the attack happened at Nwori Ndobasi and Odoke villages In Ado local government area of Benue in the early hours of today .

“As it were, today is their market day so traders from Ebonyi LGA crossed over to buy and sale as had been the practice over the years and were caught in the cross fire during the attack. There was no attack on any village in Ebonyi LGA as widely reported on some social media platforms and other conventional media outlets.

“Consequently the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State CP ALIYU GARBA implores the good people of Ebonyi State and the general public to disregard the news of an attack in a village under Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state and go about their lawful businesses as the Command has emplaced adequate security measures to ensure the safety of life’s and property’s.”

