Ebubeagu officers in a group photograph By Peter Okutu NO fewer than eight robbery suspects among other criminals, were on Friday arrested by Ebubeagu in Ebonyi state.

The suspects who were arrested in various locations were brought to Old Government House, Abakaliki, located opposite the headquarters of Ebonyi State Police command.

Speaking to Journalists in Abakaliki, the Commissioner of Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Mr. Stanley Okoro Emegha explained that Ebubeagu Security Network had become operational as they arrested robbery suspects and other criminals who were terrorizing the people of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen again attack Abaomege Police Division in Ebonyi –Commissioner He stated that Ebubeagu, since its formation in the South East, especially in Ebonyi state has recorded a lot of breakthroughs by restoring peace and order in the state.

One of the suspects, Igwe Paulinus who hails from Ikwo Local Government Area confessed to the crime, saying: “I have a gun called 1 Npa, so according to what is happening in Ebonyi state, I decided to bring it out and surrender, that I will not do it again. I will not do anything about stealing again and I promise. That’s why I bring the gun out and I promise sir.

