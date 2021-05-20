…they are undergoing training Ebubeagu officers in a group photograph By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki Ebonyi State Government stated that contrary to the views and insinuations by the opposition political parties, the South East Security Outfit codenamed “Ebubeagu” was not after National Assembly members of Ebonyi extraction but criminals terrorizing the State.

Briefing Newsmen in his office at the old Government House, Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace and State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha stated that the essence of inaugurating the security outfit was to assist security agencies in tackling the security challenges facing the state.

ALSO READ: I owe no one apologies for fighting for the rights of my people — Ortom The Commissioner who noted with dismay the attack on the outfit by some National Assembly members of Ebonyi extraction wondered why a good initiative propagated by the Governors of the South East region would be negatively criticised by politicians.

Emegha who described them as valueless National Assembly members stressed that Ebonyi State Government would not fold its arms and allow such laudable initiative to become an object of caricature.

ALSO READ: DEFECTION: Ayade has been a mole in PDP ― Onuesoke “Ebubeagu has come to stay and Ebonyi State belongs to all of us. It’s necessary I make some clarifications about the statement credited to some National Assembly members from Ebonyi. We’ll continue to use Ebubeagu to protect Ebonyi people and facilities in the State. We will protect Ebonyi citizens whether you are in opposition or not.

“Right now they are undergoing training. They are not after NASS members but after criminals and hoodlums. All the allegations against Ebubeagu are false and unfounded. We will be making sure that the facilities in Dr. Sam Egwu’s localities, among others are secured.

“When you see whatever they (Ebubeagu) are doing that is contrary to public expectations, report to me. We have a disciplinary section.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

