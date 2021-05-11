The Ebonyi Government has assured residents that the new security outfit in the South-East, called Ebubeagu, will checkmate the rising wave of car theft in the state.

The Commissioner for Border, Peace and Internal Security in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakiliki on Tuesday.

Okoro-Emegha, who spoke on the successes so far recorded by the organisation, charged the people to be security conscious.

He also urged them to give useful information on crimes to the outfit and other security agencies in the state.

“The car-snatchers have vowed that the people would not sleep and we would also ensure that they do not sleep.

"We will know whether the government is pursuing them or they are pursing the government.

“At the end, we will know whose strength is greater,” he said.

The commissioner said the outfit’s personnel have been fully trained and motivated to secure the people.

He said the operations of the outfit were largely intelligence-based, hence its huge achievements since its inception a few months ago.

“We arrest more than five armed robbers daily since we commenced operations and duly hand them over to the police for investigation and diligent prosecution.

“We arrested some illegal drug dealers on May 10 and will hand them over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution.

“We will monitor the prosecution of the suspects and ensure that the stolen goods are duly returned to their owners,” Okoro-Emegha said.

He described the arrest of seven robbery suspects in Isu forest in Ishielu Local Government Area as a landmark achievement.

According to him, the forest is the den of criminals, who operate across the south east states.

“Armed robbers and other criminals erect tents inside the forest, where they retire to after their operations and stock their loot there.

“The most intriguing aspect is that police offered us information on the criminal activities going on in the place, after the robbers engaged them in a cross-fire,” he said.

Okoro-Emegha said the outfit would continue to collaborate with its counterparts across the zone, in keeping with the objectives of its establishment.

“We contacted our counterparts in other states after our raid of the forest to retrieve items stolen from outside Ebonyi and also exchange information that enhances our operations,” he said.

