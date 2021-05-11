Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return as the host of the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

“Well, guess who’s returning as the host of the next season of #BBNaija 😉 Let’s go again guys!!!” Ebuka announced on his Instagram page where he shared a picture of himself and a funny clip saying “E shock you?”.

Ebuka first appeared on the Big Brother Nigeria platform as a contestant in the maiden edition of the show in 2006. The show was put on hold after the first season until 2017 when it was rebranded as Big Brother Naija with Ebuka as the host. He has hosted all four seasons of the Big Brother Naija show.

Ebuka’s future became a subject of debate on social media a few weeks ago when a Twitter user suggested that he be replaced with Frank Edoho — a presenter who hosted the popular TV game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, for 13 years.

The tweet read, “Ebuka don eat small, make him allow another person chop! Frank Edoho as BBNaija host for this season won’t be a bad choice tho. Eviction night go choke gan!!!”(sic)

Edoho, however, tweeted in Ebuka’s defence: “What did Ebuka do to deserve all this? Why would you want to change someone that has done a show successfully for only three years and have him replaced with one who did WWTBAM for 13 years? Leave Ebuka alone! Please.”

Big Brother Naija is a Nigerian reality competition television series, based on the Big Brother television franchise, in which, contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize and other material prizes, at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted from the house by viewers who vote for their favourite housemates to remain in the show.

Related

Like this: Like Loading...