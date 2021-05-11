PHOTO: canva

As younger generations look to rent or invest in property, developers can’t ignore the fact that future tenants and homeowners are more eco-conscious than ever before. The rise of eco developments is at the forefront of property sales in the UK in 2021.

Future homeowners, tenants, and investors are setting their sights on sustainability and adopting new concepts when planning and building new developments. The demand for green homes is on the rise, so developers’ perceptions of the market have been forced to change.

The idea of eco developments was first mentioned back in 2007 when the British government promoted plans to build five new eco-towns in the UK. The Guardian suggests that there are now more than 30,000 eco-property projects in planning. Whilst many of these eco-homes are near London, property developers in the North West region have been busy building eco property in other top UK cities like Liverpool.

As more people strive to make their properties sustainable, companies worldwide recognise this and are adapting future developments to meet the demand. RWinvest, for example, has released details on the first eco-development in Liverpool, in the UK, to include low carbon features.

What makes a property eco-friendly?

Eco developments are carefully built in a way to prioritise green materials and promote renewable energy. The properties are designed to deliver quality living space whilst minimising the impact on the environment. Everything is constructed with sustainability in mind, from the buildings materials and facilities to the smart technology and energy-efficient systems put in place. For a property to be eco-friendly, it must be built in a particular way that boosts sustainable materials and low-carbon features such as high levels of insulation, heating from renewable sources, solar panels, and even rainwater recycling systems.

Eco buildings also have a co-living concept where residents are encouraged to use communal workspaces as we move into a new era of working from home, onsite facilities such as gyms, and take part in car-sharing schemes, all in an effort to reduce our carbon footprint.

What are the benefits of owning or living in an eco-home?

If you’re a buy to let landlord or investor looking for potential property, it would be beneficial to secure an eco-development as the demand for these properties will put you ahead of competitors. It gives estate agents a unique selling point, as people not only want to live a more sustainable life, but energy-efficient properties can help reduce property running costs. During a time of economic crisis and uncertainty, renters are looking for more affordable places to live.

Most modern properties come with smart technology like programmable thermostats to control heating and cooling systems already installed to help investors and residents live a more sustainable life, and reduce the amount of wasted energy. Eco-lighting and eco-heating systems complete with motion sensors appeal to students and young professionals who are looking for the latest digital devices. Features such as these ensure consistent tenancies and provide investors with the best return on their investments.

