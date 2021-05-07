Dear MSME

Do you require flexible access to funding, support and growth for your business?

Access to finance is a critical barrier for MSME’s to start, sustain and grow their businesses. About half of formal MSMEs do not have access to formal credit, and instead rely on internal funds, or cash from friends and family, to launch and initially run their business.

An extensive survey of SMEs in 135 countries showed that access to finance was reported as the most serious obstacle to the current operations of businesses. In emerging markets, approximately 131 million or 41% of formal SMEs have unmet financing needs. Creating opportunities for SMEs in emerging markets is a critical way to advance economic development and reduce poverty.

In view of this, Ecobank Nigeria in partnership with Vanguard|Economic Forum Series® is offering you the opportunity through this summit.

For Registration and participation, visit……… Ecobank MSME Virtual Summit by Vanguard|The Economic Forum Series Date: May 21st, 2021

Time: 11am – 1pm

Venue: Zoom Live with streaming and broadcast on vanguard’s news website and online social media platforms.

For enquiries, call ife on ……….. or e-mail: conferences@vanguardngr.com



